Egypt Reports 153 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths, 90 Recoveries

29 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Wednesday 28/10/2020 that 153 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Egypt to 107,030.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 12 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,234.

As many as 90 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 99,174 so far, the spokesman added.

