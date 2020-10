Rabat — The Kingdom of Morocco denounces the attack carried out this Saturday in Nice (France) and expresses its solidarity and compassion to the victims and their families, the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said in a statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco calls for going beyond the deleterious context and the tense climate around religion and urges the different parties to show restrait, wisdom and respect for otherness, the ministry pointed out.