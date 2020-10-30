North Africa: Arab Parliament Commends Morocco's Efforts to Achieve Comprehensive Settlement of Libyan Crisis

Cairo — The Arab Parliament has commended the efforts made by Morocco in hosting the Libyan Dialogue and in ensuring the conditions conducive to achieving a comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Libya.

At the end of the first session of its third legislature, which took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab Countries, the Arab Parliament welcomed the results of the dialogue between the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk in Bouznika, which was held at the invitation of the Kingdom of Morocco with the aim of achieving a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

The Parliament also welcomed the results of this dialogue, in particular the agreement reached on the criteria and mechanisms for the selection of sovereign posts, as well as the agreement on clear measures to eliminate corruption and put an end to institutional division in the country.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its support for a comprehensive political settlement of the crisis in Libya which preserves the sovereignty of the State over all of its territory, consolidates its national unity and puts an end to all forms of interference in the internal affairs of Libya.

The Arab institution called on all the Libyan parties to "continue their efforts and seize this historic moment in order to ensure the success of the political process, with a view to resolving the Libyan crisis and reaching a final solution that can ensure the stability and the territorial integrity of the country and responds to the aspirations of the Libyan people for security, stability, development and prosperity.

It also reiterated its rejection and condemnation of the repeated violations of the arms embargo imposed by the Security Council and of the systematic recruitment of foreign fighters, mercenaries and terrorist elements who are sent to the country.

The parliament therefore called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the Libyan territory and the search for a permanent solution to the threat posed by militias and armed groups, stressing the importance of a complete resumption of oil production and export operations for the benefit of all Libyans in all the regions of the country.

Morocco was represented at this session by MPs Abdellatif Ben Yaacoub (Justice and Development group), Wafaa El Bakkali (Constitutional Union) and Fatima Toussi (Authenticity and Modernity).