Africa: Statement On the Virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Negotiating Parties of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Held On 27 October 2020

press release

At the behest of His Excellency, Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union, Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union Executive Council hosted a virtual meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Water and Irrigation Affairs of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Negotiating Parties, namely, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan, on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency, Mr. Mousa Mahamat Faki, Observers from the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), United States of America (USA), and African Union Experts on the GERD matter.

The GERD Negotiating Parties reaffirmed their sincere commitment to the AU-led process and agreed to immediately, and unconditionally resume negotiations. They undertook to develop a clear work-plan with time frames and deliverables. The Parties also agreed to continue negotiations on the remaining technical and legal issues. In this regard, the Parties will report back at a follow-up Ministerial Meeting in seven (7) days.

Minister Pandor welcomed the positive and fraternal spirit displayed by the GERD Negotiating Parties during the meeting, and commended them for their positive and constructive input. She reassured the Parties of the AU's continued support as they resume a critical phase of the negotiations process.