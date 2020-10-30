Cote d'Ivoire: Arrival Statement - AU Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

press release

The Presidential election of 31 October 2020 is the first election of the Third Republic, following the adoption of the 2016 Constitution in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. It is being organised in a context marked by a difficult dialogue between the actors of the political class and the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the conduct of the electoral process.

At the invitation of the authorities of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, decided to send an Observer Mission, whose mandate is to monitor and report on the conduct of this Presidential election. The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) will carry out this mandate, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which entered into force on 15 February 2012, the OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (AHG.Dec / .1 (XXXVII)), and the African Union Guidelines for Election Observation and Monitoring Missions as well as the Constitution and Laws of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

Led by His Excellency Mr. Dileita Mohamed Dileita, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) comprises around forty observers from African countries, representing the geographical diversity of the Continent.

In order to attain its objectives, the AUEOM will meet all the stakeholders of the electoral process, in particular the political, administrative and judicial authorities of the country, the institutions in charge of the elections, the political actors especially the candidates for the Presidential election as well as the organisations of Civil Society. It will also work closely with other national and international election observation missions accredited by the appropriate authorities.

The AUEOM will report on its preliminary findings before leaving the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. At the end of the electoral process, the Mission will issue a detailed Final Report on the process in Côte d'Ivoire.

The AUEOM regrets the sudden death of Mr. Sidiki Diakité, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation. It conveys its heartfelt condolences to the authorities, the people of Cote d'Ivoire and the bereaved family.

Done in Abidjan, 26 October 2020

For the Mission,

His Excellency Mr. Dileita Mohamed Dileita,

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti