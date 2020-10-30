Zimbabwe: UK Pushing for More Sanctions On Zimbabwe

30 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The United Kingdom says it is considering a new regime of sanctions against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over failure to address human rights violations and corruption in the country.

Responding to a question by British MP Lord Peter Hain on what action the UK government is taking to hold authorities in Harare to accountable UK Minister of State for Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development Baroness Elizabeth Sugg said the UK is seeking sanctions separate from the US and EU.

"My Lords, the UK remains aligned to the EU's restrictive measures on Zimbabwe, Suspended targeted measures are in place against three current and former security sector chiefs and (former First Lady) Grace Mugabe," Sugg said.

She said the UK government was in the process of considering a new approach guided by provisions in the UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2018.

"The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 now provides the legal basis for the UK to impose autonomous sanctions, and we are in the process of considering our approach to the future sanctions regime in Zimbabwe," she said

Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi dismissed Lord Peter Hain's claim that Rushwaya was President Mnangagwa's niece.

"Why is Lord Peter Hain lying, who lied to him that Henrietta Rushwaya is President Mnangagwa's niece? Is there anything honourable in parroting and reproducing falsehoods from social media platforms in the so-called House of Lords, perhaps House of Lies?

"In his ignorance, Hain insinuates that what Henrietta Rushwaya did had the blessings of the President. What a load of rubbish from a supposed Lord." charged Togarepi

The latest developments further jeopardize Harare's re-engagement efforts with the West following decades on sanctions owing to alleged human rights violations.

