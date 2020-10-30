Zimbabwe: Journalists Arrested Following Swoop On Harare Council Meeting

29 October 2020
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

Three journalists arrested while covering a Harare City Council meeting following a swoop on the meeting by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on 29 October 2020 in Harare, have been released without charges.

Takunda Mandura of OpenParly, Munashe Chokodza, a reporter with 263Chat, and Herald reporter, Blessing Chidhakwa, were arrested together with student journalist, Rukudzo Musari, who is on attachment with the city council.

Lawyer Chris Mhike, who was deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, secured their release at Harare Central Police Station where they had been taken following their arrest together with some councillors of the city council.

"The police did not disclose any reason for the detention that the journalists had to endure for about three hours," said Mhike.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

