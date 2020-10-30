South Africa: Police On Suspect Appearing in Court for 34 Counts of Fraud

30 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
Puventherin Pillay (60) appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court facing 34 counts of fraud on Thursday.

Pillay was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime unit after a case of fraud was reported in Umkomaas police station in 2015. He was employed as a manager by the South African Pulp and Paper Industries (SAPPI) in Umkomaas.

It is alleged that he was supposed to send the waste pulp for recycling but allegedly sold it to a private entity several times. Pillay allegedly received an amount of up to R7 million for his own benefit.

He was granted R10 000 and the case was postponed to 21 January 2021.

