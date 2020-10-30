South Africa: Democracy Is On the Line in the United States

analysis

Like South Africans did in 1994, Americans are turning out in record numbers to cast their votes in 2020. Many of the people queueing in rain and in defiance of coronavirus risks, are driven by a slow-dawning realisation of how lopsided the polling system is, how captured by local partisans, how vulnerable, how mired in a legacy of racism.

It was a Wednesday, 27 April 1994, and in Mowbray, Cape Town, it rained softly on the line that stretched along the Liesbeek parkway from the polling place at the Gordons sports center. Buses arrived from the Cape Flats, where voting was even slower, swelling the crowd. We chatted and sheltered under bits of plastic, a game of rugby broke out in the drizzle. It was seven hours before we made it inside, and I lingered in the cardboard booth, making my mark in soft pencil, going over the lines to draw them thick and dark and unmistakable, but also to prolong the act of choice and consent that for the first time truly felt like citizenship.

In Brooklyn this week, it rained too, gentle and steady, on the socially distanced lines of early voters taking no chances with the pandemic,...