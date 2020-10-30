South Africa: Police On Arrest of Suspect Who Filled a Fraudulent Road Accident Fund Claim

30 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement from Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS) South African Police Service

Mzuvukile Klaas (41) appeared in Regional 9 New Law court in Port Elizabeth after he was served with a notice to appear in court by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on 27 October 2020 for fraud allegations.

During 2016, Klaas allegedly submitted false Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 10 January 2015 in Nkapuka Street in New Brighton. He purported to be a passenger in the vehicle whereas in fact he was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in a drunken driving accident.

According to the investigation the potential loss was approximately R10.5 million. The case has been remanded to 23 November 2020 pending further investigations.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

