Nigeria: WHO Maintains Grade 3 Health Emergency in North-East Nigeria

30 October 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Maiduguri, 30 October, 2020 - The 9th Joint Operations Review of WHO health emergency operations in the north-east Nigeria has resolved to maintain the grading of the humanitarian health emergency declared in 2016. WHO graded the emergency at grade 3 owing to its severity and impact on public health which significantly reduces access to basic health services and renders the population vulnerable to disease outbreaks, malnutrition, injuries and mental health.

The resolution to maintain the grading came out of a three-day Joint Operations Review of WHO's health emergency response programmes in the north-east Nigeria conducted from the 26th - 28th October, 2020 in Maidguri, Borno State. The review concluded that risks for negative impact on health remained very high and have been further compounded by the country-wide ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The capacity of the State Governments and supporting partners to mitigate the risks or respond to the health emergencies has been affected by recent reduction in national and foreign assistance funding.

At the 3-day review, WHO Nigeria Representative, Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo reaffirmed WHO's commitment to continue providing the urgently needed leadership and coordination of the health sector partners to provide healthcare services to the populations in need of healthcare services across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

"The operational environment in the BAY states is characterized by rising insecurity, driving waves of new displacements, deepening food insecurity and malnutrition, a situation that is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore obligates WHO to maintain the current grade 3 health emergency in order to sustain its current level of operations in the region," says Dr Mulombo.

Health emergency expert at WHO headquarters, Dr Jorge Castilla explained that the protracted nature of the crisis in the north-east Nigeria and continued attacks on healthcare facilities and workers continue to decrease access to healthcare service. "The eleven-year old insurgency in north-east Nigeria has resulted in deterioration of healthcare services, malnutrition and reduced coping mechanism for even populations in relatively more secure locations."

Speaking at a meeting with the WHO Country Representative, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Umara Zulum, reaffirmed the State's confidence in the work of WHO in the State. "I am confident that WHO would help the State to mobilize all health sector partners to support the provision of healthcare services in line with the State's plans that include resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their original homes or alternative safe locations."

The Joint Operational Review is an internal bi-annual exercise of WHO to review the organization's health emergency programme in the north-east Nigeria with a view to improving current standards and developing the roadmap for future interventions. The 9th review was attended by WHO emergency experts from the headquarters, WHO African regional office, WHO Nigeria and health emergency experts in north-east Nigeria, officials of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, humanitarian donors including EU, GIZ, Department for Commonwealth Office formerly DFID, JICA and Dangote Foundation and other implementing partners (FHI 360 and Terres des Hommes).

Techincal Contacts:

Dr Rex Mpazanje; Email:mpazanjer [at] who.int; Tel: +234 803 960 0874

Dr Chima Onuekwe; Email: onuekwec [at] who.int; Tel: +234 803 777 1775

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.