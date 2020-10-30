South Africa: Police On Three Suspects Appearing in Court for Tax Fraud

press release

Two men, Harisi Bukari (45) and Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura (41), and a female Christel Pillay (44) appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of tax fraud amounting to R8.2 million on Thursday.

It is alleged that the trio submitted false and fraudulent tax return claims to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on behalf of their companies.

Bukari, the Director at Mark Two Electronics in Bezuidenhoutvale in Johannesburg allegedly submitted fraudulent tax return claims for the period of 2010 to 2014. SARS allegedly suffered a loss of over R2.6 million.

Meanwhile, Pillay from another Johannesburg based company, Multizone Safety Protective Wear cc allegedly submitted over R1 million tax return claims for the period of 2011 to 2016.

While Magura, a liquor distributor Director at Siyabulela Trading Enterprise Director allegedly submitted documents indicating that the business was not operating or accumulating any profit. Further investigation revealed that Magura's company was trading and receiving remuneration for the period of 2012 to 2015. As a result, SARS allegedly suffered a loss of over R4.6 million for the tax return for the said period.

Bukari and Magura were granted bail of R10 000 and R5000 respectively, and their cases postponed to 13 November 2020; however, Pillay was released on a warning. Pillay's matter is expected to be heard again on 25 November for docket disclosure.