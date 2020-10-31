Kenya: Westgate Mall Attackers Get Lengthy Jail Terms

30 October 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Mohamed Ahmed Abdi has been given a 33-year jail term while Hassan Hussein Mustafa was handed an 18-year sentence. The pair were found guilty earlier this month of carrying out Kenya's worst terrorist attack in 15 years.

A court in Kenya on Friday gave prison terms of 33 and 18 years respectively to two men accused of conspiring with the al-Shabaab extremists who attacked Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in 2013.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 67 people. On October 7 this year, Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hassan Hussein Mustafa were found guilty of aiding al-Shabab during the assault.

"Despite mitigation by their defense lawyers on their innocence, the offense committed was serious, devastating, destructive. That called for a punishment by the court," Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi told a Nairobi courtroom.

The verdict in detail

Andayi sentenced the pair to 18 years for conspiracy and 18 for supporting extremists. The two prison terms will be served concurrently.

Abdi, however, was given an additional 15 years after being found guilty of having jihadist propaganda material on his laptop.

Both men have already served seven years behind bars since the 2013 attack in the Kenyan capital.

Last month's guilty verdict was met with skepticism amid claims the authorities did not investigate thoroughly enough.

Otsieno Namwaya, a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, highlighted that the men "are not in any way the masterminds," merely "fringe players, if at all."

What happened during the attack?

In September 2013, a group of four men held a shopping complex in Nairobi under siege for four days while cameras streamed the events live on TV.

The response by the security forces was heavily criticized with one policeman being killed by friendly fire.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack as retribution for the Kenyan army's involvement in incursions against the militant group's strongholds in southern Somalia.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.