Nigeria: FG Empowers Rural Women in Zamfara

31 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal government has supported no fewer than 2,800 Women in Zamfara with N20,000 empowerment fund, as part of its Grant Project for Rural Women.

The one-off programme was launched in Gusau by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Farouq noted that the initiative was part of President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the present administration.

"The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari Administration, including the realisation of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

"The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and generally contribute towards improving their living standard."

According to the Minister, 200 women from each of the 14 local government councils in Zamfara State will receive a one-off cash grant of N20,000 each.

