Nigeria: Design Union Marks 20th Anniversary

Design Union Limited, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has won two international awards.

The company is known for its out-of-the-box innovative designs and luxury real estate developments and has earned a good reputation for quality.

In a statement issued by the Victoria Island-based company recently, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Architect Anthony Aihie said, "The last 20 years have gone by so quickly. Considering our achievements, amidst four local recessions and two major global economic crises, one must be grateful to God for our survival as a business.

"It is true we have huge talents as reflected in the designs that we produce from our stable, we also work very hard but it is the grace of God that has sustained us through periods of thin and thick, this year in particular. On an occasion like this, we appreciate the patronage of our clients who have reposed implicit trust and confidence in us. We acknowledge and commend the contributions of our past and present staff, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders who helped to make our brand the exceptional one that it is."

Design Union, in keeping to its Mission Statement of solving living conditions in Africa, has consistently churned out design solutions in the built environment, some of which have been internationally acknowledged through several awards. The company has not only been able to deliver and operate projects in its stable at acceptable international standards, but has also been able to abide with high ethical standards at all times, he said.

The company was established as Design Union Consulting Ltd, a firm of architects and engineers, and has grown organically since then. Some of the clients served by the company include several blue- chip and multi-national companies, successfully delivering projects worth over $500 million, working as consultants or contractors.

In the company's diverse portfolio of top-of-the-range architectural designs, is the ultra- luxury 17-storey Eden Heights tower in Victoria Island, Lagos, which the firm launched as its 5-star brand called "Royal Residences" Hotel and Apartments. Other prominent developments in its exquisite stable currently include Ilupeju Gardens and Canalily Place, where it is currently developing apartments, maisonettes and penthouses for the Ilupeju and Lekki markets. Design Union Limited has announced that these locations would have 5 floors, and that each floor would have 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, well-designed spaces with green parks, featuring 50 Neem (Dongoyaro) trees.

The company has also completed many other construction projects for third party developers in Nigeria and across Africa over the past 20 years.

Design Union has not been into marketing in the past, the company had sold her developments through word-of-mouth. The real estate firm says this is because of the location of the developments and the company's credibility, built over the years.