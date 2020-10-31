Nigeria: CAF Sets Dates for Semi-Final, Final for Champions League

31 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced new dates for the last two matches in this year's Champions League.

The semi-final second leg between Egypt's Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco will now be played on November 4, with kick-off at the Cairo International Stadium set for 1900GMT.

The Moroccan champions lost 1-0 to Zamalek in the first leg in Casablanca earlier this month and are battling to meet another Egyptian side, Al Ahly, in the final.

That final will be played on November 27, at the Borg Al Arab Stadium near Alexandria, with both games set to be played behind closed doors.

The second leg of the semi-final had twice been postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 at Raja in the run-up to the fixture.

Initially the match should have been played in Cairo on October 24, before it was delayed by a week due to the outbreak.

The final itself was originally set for November 6, but has been delayed by three weeks after Egyptian authorities expressed concerns about the timing of the games because of parliamentary elections in Egypt.

Fulfilling the 2019-2020 Champions League season has proven extremely challenging for Caf because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final was originally scheduled to be played in May, before being moved back to October and then to November.

Caf will be hoping that the fourth rescheduling will be the last.

