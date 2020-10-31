Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Face Acid Test Again

TANZANIA football giants; Simba and Young Africans face big tests today in separate venues as the Premier League resumes after the end of the peaceful polls country wide.

Simba, the defending champions will be at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to host Mwadui, and the win to them will be a big consolation to the club's fans following a setback in their two previous matches.

Their traditional rivals, Yanga will be away in Musoma, Mara region to play hard-fighting hosts, Biashara United, one of the surprise packages this season. Both matches are of vital importance to the both giants.

Simba who squandered six points after losing twice, urgently need maximum points while Yanga who won their previous match, also want to win the encounter at any cost.

Simba will come under pressure to search for three points after losing two consecutive games to Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, losing 1-0 in the both games.

The two defeats have pulled Simba from the second position to fifth place after collecting 13 points; where Azam are on the top of the ladder with 21 points followed by Yanga who has collected 19 points.

Third-placed Biashara United have bagged 16 points. At the fourth place are Kinondoni Municipal (KMC) who have carved 14 points following a hefty 3-0 victory over Gwambina at their home stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

The three goals were scored by Lusajo Mwaikenda in the 43rd minute, Reliants Lusajo at 87th minute and David Bryson in the last minute.

Simba hopes to regain their winning run following a return of their top marksmen, Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu who both were suffering from injuries.

Also to serve the team today is their midfield maestro Cletus Chama who also missed the two games due to family problems. Chama is back to serve his team again.

Simba are required to restore confidence and leapfrog their rivals Azam FC and Yanga who are ahead of them by more than six points.

Still it won't be an easy game for Simba as Mwadui, one of the teams with experienced players won't allow Simba to beat them easily, especially after the Shinyanga-based side suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to JKT Tanzania in their previous match.

At Karume stadium in Musoma, Yanga are facing tough hosts Biashara United in a likely to be tough and thrilling as both teams have shown a classy performance since the beginning of the season.

Second-placed Yanga, in their last two games under the new Head, Coach Cedric Kaze had a good show. They defeated Police Tanzania 1-0 and went on to beat KMC 2-1 in their last match.

Azam FC, who unfazed by their defeat to Mtibwa Sugar were playing JKT Tanzania late yesterday at their home Chamazi Complex.

Other games today include that of Tanzania Prisons versus Polisi Tanzania; Namungo against Dodoma Jiji.