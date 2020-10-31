Tanzania: Congrats Pour in for Mwinyi

MESSAGES of congratulations have been pouring in for the newly elected President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, with citizens expressing optimism about a prosperous future under the new regime.

Dr Mwinyi was on Thursday declared winner of the Isles presidential election held on Tuesday and Wednesday, this week after securing 76.27 per cent of the total valid votes, 489,786.

The President-elect is expected to be sworn in as the eighth leader of semi-autonomous Indian Ocean archipelagos on Monday.

The ruling party, CCM, won big in legislative polls, scooping 44 out of 50 seats for Members of House of Representatives and the same number of seats for the Members of Parliament.

The remaining six seats for the Members of the House of Representatives were won by ACT-Wazalendo, which also secured four legislative seats, while two parliamentary seats were taken by CUF.

Zanzibar has 50 constituencies. Different people hailed Dr Mwinyi's election, saying his victory opened a new chapter in the history of Zanzibar. They expressed hopes that he will fulfil the promises he made during the campaign.

"We congratulate Dr Hussein on his election and look forward to expanding cooperation with all groups including the opposition," said Mr Said Soud Said, who was a presidential candidate in the election on AAFP party ticket.

Ms Madina Issa- young journalist and Mr Msaraka Rashid who are among the young activists commended the newly-elected President.

"This is a historic moment in democracy and the people of Zanzibar, the level of turnout also indicated that people have high hopes in Dr Mwinyi," said Ms Issa.

Mr Hakim Hassan, a small trader at Darajani Market said that many traders have high expectations in the new government that will be formed.

"We told him about challenges facing us, and we look forward to supporting us," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the NGOs, which took part in observing the elections, Mr Khalfan Omar congratulated voters in Zanzibar, for peacefully choosing their leaders.

In many areas of Zanzibar shops were still closed yesterday with life returning to normal gradually, as some CCM fans celebrated their victory in small groups while police officers kept an open eye to ensure security.

CCM candidates who won the seats in the House of Representatives ( HoRs) with their constituencies in brackets include; Haroun Ali Suleiman (Makunduchi -CCM), Soud Nahoda Hassan (Paje - CCM), Issa Haji Gavu (Chwaka -CCM), and Simai Mohammed (Tunguu -CCM).

Others are Jamal Kassim Ali (Magomeni - CCM), Yahya Rashid Abdalla (Kwahani - CCM), Miraji Khamis Mussa (Chumbuni -CCM), Ms Rukia Omar Mapuri (Amani - CCM), Mohammed Ahmada Salum (Malindi - CCM).

Also in the list are Suleiman Masoud Makame (Chonga - CCM), Ali Suleiman Ameir (Pangawe -CCM), Masoud Ali Mohammed (Ole -CCM), Suleiman Haroub Suleiman (Kiembesamaki - CCM), Hussein Ibrahim Makungu (Mtoni - CCM), Suleiman Makame Ali (Ziwani - CCM), and Ameir Abdalla Ameir (Mwanakwerekwe - CCM) Others are Haji Shaaban (Uzini - CCM), Juma Makungu Juma (Kijini - CCM), Bakari Hamad Bakari (Wawi - CCM), Nadir Abdulatif Yussuf (Chaani - CCM), Yusuf Hassan Iddi (Fuoni -CCM), Ms Asha Abdalla Mussa (Mahonda - CCM), Ms Mtumwa Pea Yussuf (Bumbwini - CCM), Khalid Salum Mohammed (Donge - CCM) and Nassor Salim Ali (Kikwajuni -CCM).

The list also includes Ali Abdughulam Hussein (Jang'ombe - CCM), Shaaban Ali Othman (Mpendae - CCM), Ms Mwanaasha Khamis Juma (Dimani -CCM), Hamza Hassan Juma (Shaurimoyo -CCM), Abdallah Abass (Nungwi - CCM), Ms Maryam Thani (Gando -CCM, Pemba), Mussa Foum Mussa (Kiwani - CCM, Pemba), and Ms Biharusi Said Suleiman (Wete - CCM, Pemba).

Others are Khamis Ali Mohammed (Mtambwe - ACT, Pemba), Abubakar Khamis Bakar (Pandani -ACT, Pemba), Hassan Hamad Omar (Kojani - ACT, Pemba), Ms Bahati Khamis Kombo, (Chambani - CCM, Pemba).