Tanzania: Nanyumbu Gets First a-Level School

NANYUMBU District in Mtwara Region has opened the first Advanced Level (A-Level) secondary school in the district.

The move is set to help create a pool of qualified students with advanced knowledge and skills towards contributing to economic and social development.

Nanyumbu District Executive Director (DED) Hamisi Dambaya said Form Five and Six had started at Mangaka Secondary School this year, thus boosting secondary education in the district.

"We are working on the infrastructure of A-Level at Mangaka Secondary School to enable our students to join A-Level school in our council," he said, noting that the council had employed 12 more teachers to facilitate teaching and learning at the school.

He said the government had provided 120m/- for the construction of more dormitories and classes to accommodate students joining Form Five and Six at the school.

The DED said 84 students had already been enrolled to start their education.

Mr Dambaya said students' enrolment started after the government approved the district's council request to start the A-level school in the district.

He said 100m/- provided by the government would help set up requisite infrastructure, including constructing Form Five and Six classrooms as the remaining 20m/- would facilitate the construction of dormitories.

Mangaka Secondary School Principal Geoffrey Kiulu commended the move, saying the decision to start the A-level school in the district would help students work hard to join advanced education in the district and also improve teaching and learning skills.