Mauritania - Basic Education Sector Support Project - Phase 2

29 October 2020
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

IDA Grant: U.S.$40 million equivalent

Project ID: P163143

Project Objectives Description: The project will help improve the quality of primary education and service delivery in selected regions.

