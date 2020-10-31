Nigeria: #EndSARS - We Thought We're Going to Die - Police Survivors

Security operatives were also victims in the recent #ENDSARS protests which turned violent. In Lagos State alone, six policemen according to police authority lost their lives, 38 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the mayhem that saw several police posts torched.

Policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Command, have described the moment hoodlums ambushed them under the guise of #EndSARS protest as a moment they would ever live to remember.

The victims said they were still in shock as to the level of anger and hatred for the police by young Nigerians.

They said the day started for them just like every other working day, but assumed a frightening dimension before noon.

Inspector Imole Gbenga, attached to the state anti-crime outfit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), said he thought he was going die when the vehicles conveying them to their various duty post ran into some arsonists at Adekunle bus stop, on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba.

Gbenga said the hoodlums, who were armed with dangerous weapons, attacked their convoy.

According to him, the attackers approached the convoy from all sides, making it almost impossible for them to defend themselves.

"I thought I was going to die when one of the hoodlums hit me on the head with a rod," he said.

The Area Commander, Area "J" Police Command Lagos, ACP Olugbemi Gbolahan, also gave a bit-by-bit account of how he sustained a fatal injury when one of the protesters in Lagos ran over his leg with a car.

The unfortunate incident, he explained, occurred penultimate Tuesday during the protest in the Ajah area of the state.

"I was on ground to personally monitor and provide security for the protesters when the accident happened. I was saved by divine grace. The injury would have been more devastating if not for God's intervention.

"My brother, it was God that saved me, I would have lost the leg if not that I was wearing a boot.

"The driver just aimed at my leg and crushed it. As I fell down, I quickly turned off and rolled to the other side of the road. If not, the leg would have been condemned."

Sergeant Ellah Michael, who also survived the mayhem on October 13, said he and other policemen attached to Oshodi-Tapa police post were trying to protect the unit from being attacked by hoodlums, when the group swooped on them.

"The protesters intentionally besieged the police formation which was being used by SARS operatives before the disbandment. It has since been taken over by the operatives of Adeniji Adele Division in compliance with the IGP's directive and closure of all SARS offices including satellite ones across the state by the Commissioner of Police Lagos State," he added.

Giving account of the extent of damage done during the #EndSARS protest, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said six policemen were killed in the mayhem while 38 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said 58 vehicles belonging to the command at various locations within the state were burnt, while 13 others were vandalised.

"Sixty-two vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with some pending cases held as exhibits were burnt while nine were vandalised by the hoodlums.

"A total of 15 motorcycles and tricycles were burnt, while 65 were vandalised at various locations within the state," he added.