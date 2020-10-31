Nigeria: Social Media Regulation - Reactions Trail Desmond Elliots' Submission

31 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Social media have been inundated with threads of scathing criticism against a one-time Nollywood actor and a current Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, over his submission during a plenary session at the state House of Assembly about the carnage that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

The lawmaker had, while speaking on the floor of the House, pushed for social media regulation, even as he blamed Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers for promoting hate speech in the country.

Referring to Nigerian youths as 'children', Elliot said he didn't believe that they could be bold to insult their leaders on social media following the Lekki incident.

Some Nigerians took to social media to express their reservations over the comments.

According to Kemi Lala Akindoju @lalaakindoju "Honestly I'm more than disappointed in Desmond Elliot. I'm so shocked.

"Anyway, we have been praying that God should expose the real state of mind of our leaders.

"Now we know how he really processes things.

"I pray the people he looks forward to representing in 2023 remember today."

Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado @AfamDeluxo said: "To be honest, I think Nigerian Youths especially those in Lagos should mobilize and see if they can recall Desmond Elliot & Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macauley from the House.

"We need to use these two clowns for example so clowns in other State House of Assembly will sit up."

Succumbing to the attack on social media platforms, the lawmaker tendered an apology to Nigerians in a statement.:

"I have read your honest feedback & suggestions & I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as "Children" he said.

