Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Terrorists, Foil Attacks On IDPs' Convoy - Dhq

No fewer than three terrorists were neutralized by troops of Nigerian Army while attempting to launch an attack on a convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri, Borno State capital to Baga town in the State.

According to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, some arms and ammunition were also recovered within the period, while a cattle rustler/kidnapper was arrested at Takum Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Enenche, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at Defence Headquarters during the weekly briefing on security operations, explained that two kidnappers, Yahaya Mohammed and Juli Ardo were arrested at Zalau Village in Toro Local Government and Lariki Village in Kirfi Local Government Area, all in Bauchi State.

He noted that all the suspects were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Enenche further revealed that the troops of Operation Wutar Tabki conducted several air operations resulting in scores of devastating hits on terrorist hideouts at Ngosike village, a settlement in the fringes of the Sambisa Forest used by terrorists as a staging area.

He added that security forces have also arrested 13 suspected bandits' collaborators at Tangaza town in Sokoto State, while troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence, raided suspected cultists at Federal Low-cost area in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The DHQ further noted that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Katsina State Command, acting on credible intelligence, successfully repelled coordinated attack by bandits on a revenge mission on Tsakiya Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.