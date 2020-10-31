Nigeria: WTO DG - FG Reaches Out to Us Over Okonjo-Iweala

31 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Government yesterday hinted that it was making overtures to the United States and other members of the World Trade Organisation to clear all stumbling blocks to the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director-General of the WTO.

aMariam Katagum, disclosed this at an emergency virtual meeting that she convened.

She said in a statement made available in Abuja that Nigeria was persuading the United States to adopt the Nigerian candidate as WTO DG following the overwhelming support which Okonjo-Iweala had garnered.

The third and final round of consultations for the selection of a DG for the WTO which commenced in Geneva on October 19, 2020 was concluded on October 27, 2020 while Okonjo-Iweala's appointment is expected to be adopted by consensus of all members in line with WTO decision-making procedure at a Special General Council Meeting scheduled for November 9, 2020.

However, the United States has registered reservations on the outcome of the final round in view of the fact that their preference is still the candidate of South Korea

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the European Council for its support for Nigeria's candidate as the next Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Buhari, who is leading Nigeria's charge for Okonjo-Iweala, the country's former Minister of Finance, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG, spoke while holding a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

During the meeting, Mr Michel restated Europe's support for Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO DG.

U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

