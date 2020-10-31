West Africa: EU, Ecowas Lunch Initiative to Fight Crime in W/Africa

31 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Government have launched 'Organised Crime: West African Response (OCWAR) projects to counter criminal activities in the region.

The project, according to a statement released by European Union (EU) yesterday, would fight against cybercrime, combat drugs and human trafficking, address money laundering, financing of terrorism and fraud.

The event showcased the strong commitment of both ECOWAS and European Union Member States to reduce transnational organised crime in West Africa.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen said: "Many criminal activities in West Africa are transnational in nature and demand a regional response to effectively strike down on criminal networks. We hope that the support will boost a regional response decisively addressing all forms of organised crime. This is vital for peace and security."

Also, German Ambassador Birgitt ORY, said the current security challenges in the Sahel underscore the need for decisive multilateral cooperation.

"Transnational crime in West Africa needs to be met with a regional response. Countering and preventing organized crime in West Africa continues to be a high priority for Germany."

The statement stated that the main beneficiaries of the OCWAR projects are all 15 ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania.

Also, the overall EU contribution equals EUR 41 million, which includes the German Federal Government co-financing of the OCWAR T project totaling EUR 5 million. The projects will run until 2022-2023.

