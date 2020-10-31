Nigeria: FIFA, Minister Agree On Youth Football Development

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare alongside ministers from selected countries yesterday had an online meeting with the top brass of the world football governing body, FIFA where it was agreed that a new course must be taken to ensure youth football development.

Speaking during the third edition of the Town Hall with Nigerian Youths, Dare said, "The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is working with the Nigerian Football Federation in collaboration with the La Liga to organise training for coaches. We have asked the NFF to expand this programme to ensure that young coaches get proper training.

I would take the message of youth coaches training back to the NFF so that this can be expanded. The National Institute for Sports also trains quality coaches. We encourage youths to attend regular trainings."

Dare disclosed that "I had a meeting with Fifa which wants to deepen youth involvement in football, coaches, referees, grassroots and secondary schools. They also need to deepen information network. I want to see more youths in the coaching crew of the Super Eagles, Flying Eagles and other junior teams. We would continue to create opportunities for our youths"