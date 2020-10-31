Nigeria: FRSC Orders Officers Back On the Road

31 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

In an apparent response to the clarion call for the return of law enforcement agents to the road after a halt in the orgy of looting and violence that followed the EndSARS protests, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday ordered all its officers to 'immediately resume' operational activities in all formations of the Corps across the country.

The Corps had suspended all enforcement activities nationwide in the wake of the widespread violence that trailed the EndSARS protests and in a bid to safeguard the lives of its staff.

The Corps offices were not spared by the hoodlums who unleashed mayhem in the country setting some property including those of FRSC ablaze while many road users were also terrorised.

However, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement yesterday ordered all the officers of the Corps to return to their duty posts.

The statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, instructed all Commanding Officers to "keep the roads safe, enforce maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guides as well as forestall incidences of crashes and fatalities on the highways."

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

