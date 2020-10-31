Nigeria: Akeredolu Wants Illegal Arms, Ammunitions Surrendered

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has granted a grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn in such.

Akeredolu's directive was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientations, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

The governor said the seven days period of grace commenced from yesterday, Friday October 30, 2020.

Akeredolu specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as AMOTEKUN at the Pa Fasoranti's Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

According to the governor's directive, all those in the category of illegal arms and ammunition bearers are to take advantage of this window of grace to turn in these deadly weapons as security agencies shall take necessary steps against defiance after the seven days period.

He said: "Those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken."

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has expressed concern over what he described as the low level of policing in Ondo State.

"The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society. Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect.

"We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.

"Saddening as the events appear, there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self-appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the Nation", Akeredolu said.

The governor therefore, advised the Police authorities take up their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all.