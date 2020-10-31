Nigeria: Akeredolu Wants Illegal Arms, Ammunitions Surrendered

31 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has granted a grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn in such.

Akeredolu's directive was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientations, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

The governor said the seven days period of grace commenced from yesterday, Friday October 30, 2020.

Akeredolu specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as AMOTEKUN at the Pa Fasoranti's Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

According to the governor's directive, all those in the category of illegal arms and ammunition bearers are to take advantage of this window of grace to turn in these deadly weapons as security agencies shall take necessary steps against defiance after the seven days period.

He said: "Those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken."

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has expressed concern over what he described as the low level of policing in Ondo State.

"The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society. Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect.

"We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.

"Saddening as the events appear, there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self-appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the Nation", Akeredolu said.

The governor therefore, advised the Police authorities take up their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.