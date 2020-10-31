Ethiopia: Crossing the Rubicon of Hyperinflation in Ethiopian Economy

The National Macroeconomic Committee chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently conducted a view meeting on the state of the macro economy of the country with the intention of charting out several measures to be taken in limiting the national level of inflation to single digit.

Inflation has expectedly been the main challenge to the Ethiopian economy over decades. This is primarily attributed to several macro and microeconomic factors. The very nature of the Ethiopian economy makes it vulnerable to chronic inflation. What does this actually mean?

For instance, domestic trade transactions in agricultural commodities is not regulated by the traditional balance between supply and demand but by the whims and desires of merchants and brokers who manipulate the market prices of agricultural goods, particularly food prices, heavily inflating the purchasing power of the local currency and of course consumer prices.

Besides, hoarding commodities in secret standard and makeshift stores for selling at higher prices expecting seasonal hikes in market prices have contributed to a higher inflation on the major export commodities like coffee. For instance, a kilo of washed coffee is locally sold at Birr 130 while the price of Ethiopian coffee in Europe and the US is far lower even by the current level of exchange, discouraging coffee exporters but tempting them to sell at local markets, thus reducing the amount of quality coffee beans that could have been exported.

The price of commodities like cement which is highly demanded in the construction sector has always been manipulated triggering a level of inflation that could have been avoided through a level of production led by the scale of demand. Ethiopia should have been self-sufficient in cement with a potential of 14 cement factories and could have had surplus for export but the sub-sector is tied down in the past by a chain of corruption mechanism that has also involved government institutions.

Subsequent CSA monthly reports indicate that locally produced food commodities account for the highest level of inflation affecting millions of consumers in the urban centers of the country. Even food commodities like onions, garlic and meat had registered comparatively higher inflation rates.

The National Macro Economic Committee forwarded several measures for this year in lieu of reducing inflation to a single digit. The committee recommended further increase in production and productivity in the major sectors of the economy with particular emphasis on export oriented agricultural productivity. Besides introduction of legal and commercial measures in increasing productivity in the manufacturing and service sectors, the Committee said will help to create an economy that will buttress the COVID-19 ravaged sectors.

Over the past several years and particularly over the last couple of months the spread of locust over different parts of the country had set an alarming threat on the small holding agriculture affecting their future food supply simultaneously triggering higher prices on food grain and related crops. Besides, printing of counterfeit paper money in local and hard currencies not only posed a threat to the financial security of the country but also led to huge accumulation of paper money into the hands of illicit traders and money launderers.

In order to curb the above mentioned crisis in the financial sector the government launched a program of changing older bank notes with new ones. Demonetization as a financial strategy according to economists could help to ease inflation at the rate of 30 percent in the economy. As a result, banks will have access to billions of Birr. The public and private banks in the country have now managed to collect more than 1 trillion Birr in the process of exchanging older notes with new ones. Economists warn that it should be handled with the highest level of care to avoid any level of economic backfire including exchange panic in the form of purchase of goods for hoarding which will in turn encourage further levels of inflation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enlisting the informal sector into regular economic program of the country will also be instrumental in helping to reduce the rate of inflation in the economic system. Some research conducted earlier indicates that more than four billion Birr circulates in the informal sector particularly in Addis Ababa mostly outside of the banking system in the country.

The skyrocketing of prices for rented houses pushed by unlicensed brokers in Addis Ababa and regional towns has to a certain degree added more fuel to the already growing inflation in the country.

All told more is still to be done in controlling the financial inflow and outflow in the economic system in Ethiopia. All concerned regulatory bodies, particularly the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other regulatory bodies in the government are expected to engage into planned and coordinated activities to implement the government's plan of restricting the national level of inflation to a single digit.