Ethiopia: Nebe Proposes End of May for Election Day

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Friday proposed possible dates for the 6th upcoming general elections in the country.

NEBE proposed holding the general elections by end of May 2021, which was originally slated for August 10 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a consultative meeting organized for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the media to confer deterrent measures during the election amid Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of NEBE, Birtukan Mideksa said the time set for the registration of voters will start from mid-January to February while registration for candidates to be conducted on February and March.

Birtukan also pointed out that election campaign will be conducted from March to May.

Training will also be given for some 150,000 employees across the country in the first round by the end of December.

Some 1.1 billion Birr will be needed for the implementation preventative measures for COVID-19 pandemic in a move to make the election process safer, she added.