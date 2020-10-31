Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Development Projects in Eastern Ethiopia

On Thursday, FDRE Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed had a visit to the Eastern Ethiopia, Somali State and Dire Dawa City Administration to launch and inaugurate new development projects and to visit the Locust infested farmlands.

The Premier's day long visit has ushered in new development blessings and gifts to the Eastern part of Ethiopia. Early in the morning on Thursday, Dr. Abiy has launched about 300 kms of road in Somali State budgeted at more than 6 billion birr.

According to Dr. Abiy the road projects includes the Gode-Kelafo Lot-1, Gode-Hargele Lot and Yale-Dana Lot-3 construction projects to be completed within 4 years. As to Dr. Abiy the roads which are launched aims to connect local communities and will enable market linkage in the surrounding. In addition, the roads will also make Gode town a development center of the area.

At the same day, Prime Minister Abiy also launched the construction of Gelelesh-Degehamdo road with 1.8 billion birr budget in the Somali region. While launching the 110 Kms Gelelesh-Degehamdo road, PM Abiy has inaugurated the56 Kms Jigjiga-Gelelesh-Degehamdo road which was completed with over one billion budget. The Gelelesh-Degehamdo road is part of the 166 Kms Jigjiga-Gelelesh-Degehamdo roads, which is the main development corridor of the region, according to the premier.

Premier Abiy also visited the Gode Irrigation Dam which is under construction on the Shebele River, in Somali Regional State. The dam is expected to irrigate over 2,000 hectares of land to produce wheat in the lowland area which is part of the lowland agriculture that Ethiopia is aiming to cover its local demand from local wheat product. Additional products like wheat, vegetables, fruits and oilseeds are also planned to cultivate using the new irrigation dam.

Finally in Somali State Abiy visited the wheat and other crops production cultivated on 100 thousand hectares of land in Aw Barre Woreda. The Premier appreciated the progress of productivity as farmers are earning 30 quintals per hectare. Dr. Abiy underlined the necessity of increasing productivity per hectare in the future by introducing agricultural mechanization.

Following his visit in Somali State, Premier Abiy's visit continues to Dire Dawa City Administration and inaugurated two development projects.

Prime Minister Abiy inaugurated the Dire Dawa Industrial Park sits on 150 hectares of land with 15 sheds in the first phase of industry development. During the inauguration of the park, Dr. Abiy said that the park will offer the youth in the community the opportunity to grasp new skills and knowledge. Dr. Abiy also appreciated the residential houses, pedestrian walkways and green legacy trees planted in the park's area within short period of time.

In addition, during his visit to Dire Dawa, the Premier also inaugurated an abattoir which produces meat for export. The new abattoir was built five kilometers from the Dire Dawa City, with the capacity of slaughtering more than 100 camels and 30 thousand sheep and goats per day.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy on his social media page stated that the Dire Dawa Abattoir will help the country to earn foreign currency by using the huge potential of the livestock resources in the area. He added that it will also open new job opportunity for the local community and new market opportunity for the livestock of the area.

Finally Dr. Abiy has visited and observed the damaged crops by Desert Locust in Goro Gutu Woreda of Eastern Harerge Zone of Oromia regional State. Although the efforts by the government and the people prevent further damage a lot of hectare has damaged by the swarm. Dr. Abiy assured that government will provide appropriate support to the farmers which their crop was affected by the Locust swarm.