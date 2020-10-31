Ethiopia: Politicians Highlight Political Dialogue National Significance

ADDIS ABABA - Both the ruling and opposition parties have to discharge their respective responsibilities in building a democratic state through dialogue, negotiation and other plausible means, politicians underscored.

The Government of Ethiopia has, within its wider effort towards building democracy, focused on the agenda as embedded in the country's Growth and Transformation Plan targeting at nurturing good governance, strengthening the democratic system, building the capacity of democratic institutions and their development as well as improving the justice system.

Changes are underway and the government is adjusting overall institutions to further widen the democratic landscape and ensure rule of law.

Spokesperson of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Tolera Adeba told The Ethiopian Herald that dialogue is a core issue in order to build democratic state and ensure democracy. Holding regular discussion aimed at deepening our country's democracy system is crucial. This kind of process will beef up the status of democratic activities in our country, he says.

The ruling party has made all the necessary efforts to conduct free and fair election so as to build a democratic system. However, the planned election was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has held back parties to entertain and discuss their agenda with respective supporters with the society as it prohibited large gathering.

There is an intention that political parties prefer propagating their own ideas and looking for themselves as superior to discussing and working jointly. As this approach will lead to conflict among groups of people, it needs to be well corrected.

The national reform started two years ago is showing promising outcomes despite some challenges has been facing. Various bottlenecks are still there to ensure democracy and supremacy of rule of law.

"Maintaining rule of law is not only the responsibility of the government. The process of ensuring supremacy law is the responsibility of all individuals from single individual to the highest political career, youth, elders, religious leaders, and other organizations. Creating awareness and teaching the society is the responsibility of all of us," he stated.

Propagation of ideas for one's political consumption would lead nowhere. Joining hands is preferable to build democratic and prosperous state and make our country better and safer place to live in. The meeting should center on national and public interest and should not be hijacked by any other force.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the democratization process is at its infant stage in our country, further widening the political space through dialogue is important. Therefore, it should be understood that the main objective of the discussion and negotiation is to further deepen and widen the country's democratic process.

He also stated that the government should, in accordance with the law, take stringent actions on those who violate rules. Apart from this, the media should discharge their responsibilities in ensuring a democratic culture.

Assistant Professor of Law at Hawassa University, Tadese Melaku on his part said that there should be equal political playground for all and transparent to accommodate fair competition as well, the media also must be ready to equally entertain diverse opinion from different groups.

On the other hand, strengthening civil society's organization is crucial in building strong democratic system and creating stable society, Tadese noted.

The government should make sure that rules are implemented in a way of respecting democratic and human rights, he concluded.