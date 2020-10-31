Ethiopia: CBE Contributes 1.1 Billion Birr for Dine for Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The state-owned financial giant Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), through its Board, President and staff members has contributed 1.1 billion Birr for Dine for Ethiopia program, the largest sum that has so far mobilized for the national greenery initiative.

CBE's Board Chairman Teklewold Atnafu, President Abo Sano and other senior leadership of the bank handed over the 1.1 billion Birr cheque to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at a ceremony held at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

During the occasion, Premier Abiy said that one institution's ability to mobilize such enormous amount for the development of Wenchi, Gorgora and Koysha projects is invaluable. The support will also have a pivotal role to the timely initiation and completion of the projects.

The PM also extended his appreciation to the CBE Board, President and staff members for their Birr 1.1 billion contribution to the Dine for Ethiopia initiative.

It is to be recalled that Abiy recently announced that the fundraising progress for the greenery project is proceeding according to plans and the Dine for Ethiopia committee members, who have been tasked to mobilize resources, confirmed the three billion Birr target is on course to be achieved.