Mozambique: Almost 80 Per Cent of Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered

Maputo — Almost 80 per cent of people in Mozambique infected with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease have now made a full recovery.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, in the previous 24 hours a further 216 people were confirmed as recovered (118 in Maputo province, 67 in Maputo city, 16 in Zambezia, 13 in Nampula and two in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,001 - which is 79.8 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry also announced that, to date, 185,273 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 989 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 258 were from Maputo city, 195 from Maputo province, 144 from Nampula, 91 from Manica, 82 from Cabo Delgado, 80 from Tete, 65 from Zambezia, 29 from Sofala, 23 from Gaza, 20 from Niassa, and two from Inhambane.

879 of the tests gave negative results and 110 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 12,525. Of the new cases, 107 are Mozambicans, two are Chinese and one is Portuguese. 63 are men or boys and 47 are women or girls. Ten are children under 15 years of age, and six are more than 65 years old. No age information was available for seven cases.

Once again the great majority of the new cases were from Maputo city (58) and Maputo province (22), accounting for 73 per cent of the cases. There were also 13 cases from Cabo Delgado, nine from Tete, three from Zambezia, two from Manica, two from Gaza and one from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 110 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but four new cases were admitted. There are now 50 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, 47 of them in Maputo and three in Matola.

27 of those hospitalised are said to be in a "moderate condition", 19 are seriously ill, and four are in a critical state.

There are now 2,429 active Covid-19 cases. Their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 1,860; Maputo province, 238; Cabo Delgado 88; Gaza, 71; Sofala, 69; Manica, 34; Niassa, 23; Tete, 16; Zambezia, 13; Inhambane, 12; Nampula, five.