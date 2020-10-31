Mozambique: Renamo Welcomes Nyusi's Unilateral Truce

30 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, has welcomed President Filipe Nyusi's declaration of a seven day truce, to pave the way for the establishment of a dialogue with the breakaway faction that calls itself the "Renamo Military Junta", which has been staging attacks against civilians in the central provinces of Sofala and Manica.

Nyusi announced last Saturday that the Defence and Security Forces would halt their actions against the Military Junta. Despite the truce, on Monday the Junta attacked a bus, injuring several of the passengers.

"The announcement of a truce by the President to the Military Junta is another opportunity for the creation of an environment of understanding", said Jose Manteigas, head of the Renamo Information Department at a Maputo press conference on Thursday. "The move by the President gives substance to the repeated calls by Ossufo Momade (the leader of Renamo), that the Junta should come to its senses".

Momade and Renamo, Manteigas said, encourage the Mozambican President to move forward with the truce which, from Renamo's point of view, aims to ultimately rescue the country's peace and reconciliation.

He reaffirmed Renamo's commitment to the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) of the Renamo militia, politely referred to as Renamo's "residual forces".

"We have always been in favour of peace and our commitment is unwavering, which is why our president is steering the DDR process with total responsibility and serenity", said Manteigas. "We have never ignored our responsibilities".

But despite welcoming the truce, Renamo has ruled out any possible negotiations with the Military Junta.

"We are in favour of peace and national reconciliation, therefore we want reaffirm that besides our political agenda, there is nothing to negotiate with the self-proclaimed Military Junta," declared Manteigas.

He accused the leader of the Junta, Mariano Nhongo, of marching against the principles of Renamo, and regarded the attacks in Sofala and Manica as a problem for the State, rather than Renamo, to resolve, taking into account that they jeopardize human life and dignity and national sovereignty.

The fairly conciliatory tone struck by Manteigas was in stark contrast to the insults hurled at Frelimo by Renamo deputies in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, during a debate on security matters on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of the Renamo deputies even launched a conspiracy theory that the Military Junta is under the control of the Frelimo government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.