Somalia Police Chief Inspects Police Station in Galmudug

Somali police chief Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar has paid a visit to Galmudug police station and some security checkpoints in Galkayo.

Hijaar was accompanied by top police force commanders and met with officers stationed in the police station.

During his visit, Abdi Hassan Mohamed (Hijaar) listened to reports from Galmudug police officers at checkpoints in Galkayo.

The purpose of the inspection was to monitor the quality of the police force and to strengthen security during the country's elections as Galkayo is one of the venues for the elections.

The upcoming Galmudug parliamentary elections will be held in Galkayo.