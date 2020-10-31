Burundi: CPJ Joins Call for Release of 4 Iwacu Journalists One Year After Arrest in Burundi

22 October 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 64 other press freedom and human rights organizations today in a statement calling for the immediate and unconditional release of four journalists with the independent Burundian outlet Iwacu, who were arrested one year ago.

The statement called the journalists' detention a "stark reminder" of Burundi's "little tolerance for independent journalism and free speech," and states that their persecution constitutes a violation of Burundi's constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The statement urges their release as a "first step towards reopening civic space and recognizing the contribution of reliable media reporting in ensuring access to information."

Iwacu broadcast reporter Christine Kamikazi, politics desk head Agnès Ndirubusa, English service reporter Egide Harerimana, and photojournalist Térence Mpozenzi were arrested on October 22, 2019, convicted of attempting to undermine state security, and sentenced to 2.5 years each in prison, as CPJ has documented.

