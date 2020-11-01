Cote d'Ivoire: Nation Goes to the Polls Amid Fears of Unrest

Katrin Gänsler /Deutsche Welle
An election billboard in Bonoua, Ivory Coast.
31 October 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Ivory Coast votes in a tense election after an opposition boycott and clashes over President Alassane Ouattara's contested attempt to secure a third term. Violence in the run-up to the vote has killed scores of people.

Voters in Ivory Coast are casting their ballots on Saturday in a tense presidential election that has been marred by violence.

The country has been in turmoil since President Alassane Ouattara announced in August that he would seek a third term.

Over the past few weeks, at least 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned Abidjan into a battleground and left 3,000 dead.

Ouattara, 78, was supposed to step aside after his second term to make way for a younger generation, but his chosen successor's sudden death forced a change in plan.

The opposition slammed the president's decision to seek a third term, saying it's against the constitution, which allows two terms. But Ouattara and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional tweak reset the clock on his term.

Four candidates are competing for the highest office. The incumbent's key rivals, Konan Bedie, 86, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, 67, both say Ouattara's third-term bid is unconstitutional and have called for an election boycott and civil disobedience.

A troubled region

Roughly 7.5 million Ivorians can cast their vote at more than 22,000 polling stations between 0700 and 1700 GMT. More than 35,000 police and security force officials have been mobilized to secure the election.

A candidate needs to garner at least 50% of votes to win in the first round. A run-off election will be held if no candidate wins a majority of votes Saturday.

When the outcome of the election will be unveiled is unclear. Under the constitution, the electoral commission has five days in which to announce the results.

The vote in French-speaking West African nation is also a crunch test in a region where Nigeria faces widespread social protests, Mali is emerging from a coup and jihadist violence is challenging the Sahel.

sri/sms (AFP, dpa)

More on This
Cote d'Ivoire Goes to the Polls Amid Fears of Unrest
Tensions Mount Ahead of Cote d'Ivoire's Presidential Elections
Cote d'Ivoire Presidential Hopeful Preaches Peace And Unity
Cote d'Ivoire President Ouattara Gets Green Light For Third Term
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.