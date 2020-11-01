Tanzania: Mwinyi Swearing in Preps in Top Gear

PREPARATIONS for the swearing in ceremony of Zanzibar President-elect, Dr Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi, tomorrow are in top gear, the Zanzibar State House confirmed yesterday.

Mr Hassan Khatib Hassan, who is Director of Communications in the Zanzibar President's Office, informed 'Sunday News' the preparations for the ceremony were coordinated by the office of Chief Secretary.

"All has been going on well, including sending out invitations. We expect different leaders led by Union President-elect, Dr John Magufuli to attend the ceremony at Amani National Stadium," Mr Hassan said.

Outgoing Sate Minister responsible for National events, Mohamed Aboud Mohamed also called on members of the public to turn out in big numbers for the swearing in ceremony as he assured of security.

"The government is well-prepared to ensure the ceremony starts on time and ends on time. People should show support to the new president as he promised them during his campaigns that they should expect a bright future," Mr Mohamed said.

Zanzibar CCM Special Committee and Publicity Secretary Catherine Peter Nao said: "We are using a roving truck to make announcements to our supporters to turn up in big numbers for this important event."

"The general election is over and it is time for celebrations before getting back to work. Definitely our leaders Dr Hussein and Dr Magufuli will do their best. Let us pray for them."

Dr Hussein Mwinyi, 53, recorded a landslide victory after securing 76.27 per cent of all votes in the general election that saw opposition parties losing almost all positions in the Union Parliament and the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, in many parts of Unguja and Pemba, life is normalising after the peaceful general election.

"Markets, shops and other businesses are open today as everything is back to normal after the election. I call on all people to live and work in peace," Mr Hassan Khatib Hassan, Regional Commissioner (RC) for West Urban said yesterday.

He said life should continue after the general election and celebrations on Monday when the President-elect, Dr Mwinyi, would be sworn in to serve Zanzibaris.

Mr Hassan, Chairperson of Defence and Security Committee in the region urged young people not to accept to take part in illegal demonstrations, which intended to breach the peace and stability in the country.

He said every person regardless of political affiliation should celebrate and after that go back to work for national development. Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdalla, RC for South Pemba echoed a similar call.

Mr Abdalla said there was no need to get worried as there was security to ensure peace in all parts of Pemba.

"I call on motorists, traders, shop owners, and any other business owners to go back to work after the swearing in ceremony."

However, some residents like Ms Khadija Omar complained about price hike at some markets. "May be it is because there was a scarcity of commodities from villages to urban areas."