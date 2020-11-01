Tanzania: Over 20 Road Accident Survivors Discharged From Hospital

AT least 26 out of 36 victims of a tragic accident that claimed 16 lives in Ngara District have been discharged from hospital.

Ngara District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Revocatus Ndyekobora, said the 26 survivors admitted to Murugwanza DDH and Nyamiaga hospitals were discharged on Friday.

"The remaining 10 survivors were recovering well," he said. DNA tests were administered to 11 unidentified bodies who died in the accident on October 24, this year, in Ngara District.

He noted that 16 passengers died in the accident while five bodies, including two Tanzanians and three Burundian nationals were identified and taken by their relatives.

"DNA tests were administered to 11 unidentified bodies before they were separately buried at Mukidiri Village on Tuesday afternoon. Each DNA was given a special identification number in case any relative turned up to identify his or her loved onese," he said.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi said the ill-fated bus (T670 DKL), the property of Fly Emirates Company overturned 3km from Ngara Town at about 10am after its brakes failed when descending a steep hill at Kumunyange Village in Ngara District.

"At least 13 passengers died on the spot, while three others died while hospitalised. The bus was plying between Ngara and Bukoba. We appeal to relatives of the passengers who died and those who sustained injuries to come forward and identify them," he said.

He added that 10 among the injured passengers were in serious state and doctors were trying to save their lives at Murugwanza Designated Hospital.

CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, while campaigning in Arusha offered condolences through Kagera Regional Commissioner Brig-Gen Marco Garuti to the victims of the road accident in the region as the death toll had risen from 13 to 16.

"I have learned with shock and sadness the death of 16 Tanzanians. May they rest in peace," he said, praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the grisly accident.

He used the opportunity to remind road users, especially motorists, to adhere to road safety rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary accidents.

He also called on the traffic police to take legal against road users who violated traffic rules and regulations.