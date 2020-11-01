Nigeria: 20 Feared Killed in Ondo As Trailer Crashed Into Market

1 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

James Sowole in Akure

Many people were yesterday feared killed when a rice-laden trailer lost control and rammed into the market at Ibaka Area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The State Police Command confirmed the accident, but did not give an accurate account of lives lost and property destroyed due to the accident.

But an eyewitness said the trailer loaded with bags of rice had a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The eyewitness said: "The accident occurred at about 7.30pm, when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market.

"As I am talking to you about 20 people must have been killed because we have removed over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped under the trailer."

Confirming the accident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said about eight persons had been confirmed dead.

"As we speak now eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more because we still have many people trapped under the trailer," Ikoro said.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was yet to confirm the report.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.