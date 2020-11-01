Nigeria: 20 Feared Killed in Ondo As Trailer Crashed Into Market

James Sowole in Akure

Many people were yesterday feared killed when a rice-laden trailer lost control and rammed into the market at Ibaka Area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The State Police Command confirmed the accident, but did not give an accurate account of lives lost and property destroyed due to the accident.

But an eyewitness said the trailer loaded with bags of rice had a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The eyewitness said: "The accident occurred at about 7.30pm, when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market.

"As I am talking to you about 20 people must have been killed because we have removed over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped under the trailer."

Confirming the accident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said about eight persons had been confirmed dead.

"As we speak now eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more because we still have many people trapped under the trailer," Ikoro said.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was yet to confirm the report.