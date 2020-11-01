Algeria: 66th Anniversary of November Revolution - Message of President Tebboune

Algiers — The Algerian people will, once again, mark history on Sunday November 1st to effect the expected change through the referendum on the constitutional amendment, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a message on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the National Liberation War outbreak.

The message was read on behalf of the President of the Republic by Abdelmadjid Chikhi, Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of Archives and National Memory, during a ceremony organized in Algiers on this occasion.

The "celebration of the anniversary of the glorious National Liberation War in an Algeria where the smallest plot has been watered by the blood of one million and a half martyrs and later the Mujahideen (war veterans) who sacrificed their lives during the successive popular uprisings is the best way to recognize and remember the sacrifices and deeds thanks to which our people are free and sovereign," said the President.

This "brave people who fought under the leadership Emir Abdelkader, Ahmed Bey, Bouamama, Lala Fatma N'soumer, Ouled Sid Chikh, Cheikh Amoud and others, managed to to counter all the schemes aiming at erasing their identity and altering their foundations," he stressed, adding that they "brilliantly remained attached to their secular national heritage in order to tirelessly defend their existence as a Nation rooted in this land and a people who deserve pride, glory and greatness."

On that occasion, the President of the Repuplic once again urged " the youth to remain attached to our glorious History and faithful to the martyrs' legacy, while being resolved to meet the challenges of the present through work and innovation and turn towards the future, armed with knowledge."

As "Algeria is engaged in the battle for change which will constitute a bridge to the new Algeria, thanks to the combined efforts of all Algerians, we count on youth, the genuine wealth of the Nation, to pursue this battle and move forward towards the fulfillment of the aspirations of the blessed authentic Hirak," he said

The Head of the State also seized this opportunity to "greet and express his consideration to the National People's Army (ANP), worthy heir to the Liberation Army (ALN) as well as to all the security forces for their tireless efforts deployed across the country to protect borders and preserve security and tranquility.

Tags :