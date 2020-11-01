Ethiopia: Dangers That Threaten Ethiopian National Parks

With an amazing topography which includes dense rainforest, grassy savanna, mountains chains, deserts, lakes, rivers and plateaus, Ethiopia is a very beautiful country that every tourist acknowledges spellbinding. Splitting the country into two, the Great Rift Valley provides magnificent views and sceneries. Ras Dashen, which rises 4,620 meters high, is the fourth highest peak in Africa and the Danakil Depression, earth's nadir, are found in Ethiopia. The diverse climate zones also make Ethiopia very magnetic and an environmentally friendly country.

National parks are among the salient natural blessings Ethiopia should have to preserve and develop. The country has many magnificent national parks endowed with endemic animals and plant species. Awash, Omo, Semien Mountain, Altash, Bale, Abiyata lakes, Nech Sar, Gambela, Yabelo, Kafta Sheraro and Gibe Sheleko are the major national parks in the country. However, due to lack of plausible policy which encourages protection and preservation of such blessings, they have been facing many challenges; wildfire, deforestation and hunting are top among the predicaments.

Having understood this, the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA) has planned to design controlling and management strategy that could safeguard national parks from wildfire and other dangers, Director General of the Authority Kumara Wakjira says. He states that national parks would have huge contribution in conserving ecological resources.

Wildfire has been devastating national parks and the strategy would address the problem thoroughly, as to him.

When we see recent burnings, Bale, Semien Mountain, Halaydege Asebot, Omo, Gambela and Kafta Sheraro national parks were set on fire and as a result, devastating damages had been inflicted on animals, birds and plant species. Thus, we have to effect a solution that could address the problem thoroughly.

"We have been undertaking research to understand the cause of wildfire devastating national parks. The major cause was manmade. People have been setting fire in search of new grazing and agriculture lands," he said. In addition to this, beekeepers and miners have been causing fire. Hence, the predicaments need to be tackled.

The director general insists that awareness creation works are being undertaken on ways of combating wildfire and its affects on animals, birds and plants species.

"The strategy which is in the pipeline would include ways of controlling and protecting fire. Highly vulnerable parks such as Kafta Sheraro, Semien Mountain and Bale would be beneficiaries from the strategy," Kumara points out.

Ethiopian National Parks house endemic animals and birds such as Ethiopian wolf, walia ibex, mountain nyala, gelada baboon, Somali wild donkey, yellow fronted parrot, Abyssinian catbird, blue-winged goose, Menelik bushbucks, swanyne's hartebeest. Not only animals and birds, Ethiopia owns endemic plant species. Hence, these amazing animals, birds and plant species should be protected from destruction.

For his part, Zenebe Arefayne, Coordinator at Kafta Sheraro National Park said that the park has been encountering frequent conflagrations.