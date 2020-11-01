Ethiopia: Defence Force Says Mission Won't Fall Into the Wrong Hands

1 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

The Ethiopian Defence Force (ENDF) executes its mission in line with the Constitutional provisions and its activities never fall into the wrong hands of an entity or a group, it said in its a statement issued last Friday.

ENDF indicated that a statement was broadcast on various Tigray mass media which went against the Constitution's Article 87 (5) that states the armed forces carry out functions free of any partisanship to any political organization.

The entity which is responsible for the statement further stated that the ENDF cannot manage its organization, said ENDF, adding that the statement goes in a way

that tries to deter the Force's mission which should be undertaken in line with the Force's institutional plan, and the Force's analysis regarding the level of current national security threats.

It added that at a time members of the Force are committing themselves in executing their duties with the utmost bravery and discipline, some who do not want to see Ethiopia's peace and security have been pursuing their political and group interests in attempting to tarnish the good reputation of the Force. Despite their attempts which are deemed to fail, the Force's focus would only be on its mission, it adds.

Yet another distortion is, says ENDF's statement, the fabrication presents ENDF as an entity that has given deaf ear when public security was threatened and as it stands to protect the interests of political forces, while the truth is the Force has time and time again proved its solidarity to the public by neutralizing threats.

Such fabrications have not come as a surprise; they rather have become usual practices of the group. But, the Force has exhibited tolerance for the respect and benefit of peoples.

Further, it says the ENDF has been discharging its responsibilities per the Constitution, reiterating commitment to continue registering the luminous victories enduring tough challenges and ignoring falsehood that anti-peace forces spread.

It said apart from defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia all across the length and breadth of the country, not succumbing to difficult terrains and climatic factors, members of the force have also been engaging in rescue efforts of flood-affected regions and in supporting farmers in their fight against locust swarms' invasion.

ENDF has been paying sacrifices in dear lives getting deployed in various African countries; over and beyond, it has been countering terrorism which is the enemy of the global community, our region, and our own country by defeating Al-Shabaab that is based in neighboring Somalia.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
