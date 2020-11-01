Ethiopia: Committing to Peaceful Elections

When I look at what happens in elections in most western countries and see that it is just a routine practice as any other event they are capable of holding, without anxieties, without any particular risks of breakdown of security or law and order etc. I long for that day to come here in Ethiopia, and in Africa in general. When we Africans, and more specifically Ethiopians, will be able to hold similar events peacefully and regularly, without the need to lift our heads to heaven and pray that things go without any nasty incidents, I say we shall have reached a certain standard or objective. We shall have attained a certain success, per se.

This may look like an exaggerated worry, but when you look around you and inquire what people generally feel, when you observe the general mood of the nation; it is what is boiling in their head, these days. It is what worries many people because whenever there have been some political issues brewing, the immediate undesired consequences have often been violence, outburst of people, particularly youths in the streets, clearly vulnerable to manipulation by politicians of this wing or that one. And the tangible results have been turmoil, chaos and most often loss of lives and destruction of hard earned properties. The innocent victims often have little say in the sequence of events that create the disturbances.

The sacrifice of peaceful people just because there are political controversies among bitterly divided or extremist politicians or activists etc. is just troubling and painful. It is not only unjust, but it also defeats any kind of purpose. Politics in Africa has often involved certain sacrifices and it is often the innocent who bear the brunt of the consequences. Their livelihood is immediately affected negatively because these people generally live on a daily basis, earning what they live on. They cannot afford to remain without a day's work. When boycotts or strikes or even street protests are called for, these people are called to make the maximum sacrifice. And when there are any sorts of unrests, they are the ones who suffer the most losses. Those who ignite the fire are never caught in the cross fire because they have their safe heavens ready!

These methods of political struggle seem to me very antique and outdated; and yet that is what is planned and executed in almost every political scenario in many African countries, including here. It is practically impossible to carry out peaceful protests or rallies in many African countries because the authorities would not refrain from resort to military force to disband them, if it is not palatable to them. This is what we have been observing for years on several occasions and it has hardly changed to date. One only wonders when we can get out of such vicious circle!

No wonder many people in Ethiopia believe that politics is 'a dangerous game' and should be left for a few. But in the end, we can see that no one can afford to stay away from being involved in politics. It is political decisions that determine our day to day life, like for instance how much tax we are required to pay on a periodical basis, how we are required to behave ourselves in the streets, or how much we pay for a service such as water, electric power or phone lines.

If we want to have a government that we believe can serve us better, the only way to secure that is by having the opportunity to choose our representatives who contribute to form a government. Eventually, it is these representatives who decide who should run our government. That is why free, fair, transparent and reliable elections become imperative.

Unfortunately, the experience we have had with many elections in Africa has often been full of unpleasant incidents. Just look at who are going to run for office and what sort of parties and candidates are hoping to occupy our highest offices. One could hardly avoid entertaining some form of discomfort when you look at the track records of many of these candidates.

Listen to what sorts of campaigns they are trying to run and what ideas they present to the public. Listen to what sort of rhetoric they are engaged in, especially using social media. And you cannot stop a moment from beginning to worry about what outcomes could result and what reactions are in the pipe line. Italians say 'a good day is noticed early in the morning!'

Furthermore, it is rare that defeated candidates are ready to admit defeat and congratulate those who win. They rarely settle to ponder on why they have been defeated and prepare to rectify errors. What we see in the west is that when a party loses an election, they usually accept the results and pledge to change their leadership, their platform on which to contest the next round. They try to reconnect with the electorate with new ideas, learning from mistakes.

We hardly see this happening in Africa. And this applies to us as well. Only a few countries have gone through this path of democratic processes without too much worries of military takeover or coup d'État! When we lose elections we immediately cry there must have been rigging! We hardly care that the country could tumble down the drains! We adopt a nihilistic approach as the famous dictums of the past have it: Après moi le deluge! L'etat, c'est moi! These are statements made during antique imperial times! And yet we are still there in practice struggling to come out of the woods.

Independence dawned in Africa decades ago and yet many things remain unchanged. Rather, some things are worse than those days. It is sad to see that leadership of the nations is worse than those who came to dehumanize us! How long will this continue?

The political landscape appears to be the monopoly of a few. Even after four or five decades we see the same faces in public arena! Where is the new generation one wonders? Our political battles are framed with past and out fashioned ideologies, incapable of adapting to the reality of the current digital and globalized world. We still listen to our political elite romantically attached to old ideologies of doubtful relevance for today.

Despite so many changes along the years, engagement in scoring points on account of past history seems the main motivation of these politicians! Where is the voice of the youths? It is sad to see the continuation of these zero sum political calculations. What can be even more disturbing is the threat of the new generation being engulfed in these useless ideological battles based on past narratives. The 'venomous style' of conducting political discourses needs to stop!

This is a question that we Ethiopians as well need to pose and try to address effectively. Why is it that ever since the monarchy has been deposed some five decades ago we still struggle to have a reliable political order based on some form of consensus. We have had our shares of incidents and experiences and yet our mission has not been accomplished. We still have not been able to stage a peaceful and credible election whose results are welcome and accepted by all. We have not managed to avoid incidents such as burning tyres in the streets, attack public and private property recklessly and hurt innocent people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Millions long for such days when elections should not be occasions for unleashing the worst human instincts. It should be a peaceful celebration of democracy and harmony. Those who are vying to administer us should not darken our hopes of a better future. Millions crave that an election could bring about the kind of government the majority would like to see while at the same time not creating any animosity in partisan politics.

In democratic societies even in the presence of sharp differences in their political theories (and they are considered as jewels in the system), there may be cases where a government may change into a diametrically opposed direction. A left leaning government may be changed with a right leaning one. But the bottom line is that things continue more or less as during the previous years, with a smooth transition. No violence, no animosities.

Victories are accepted as are defeats without drama. Those who lose today can still nurture the hope that they could be winners tomorrow. Nothing is expected to be eternal. No elected official will believe that today's success is eternal.

Rotation of power is natural and the public decides in all occasions. Democracy needs fresh faces, fresh voices, and fresh ideas. That is what we have been craving for since time immemorial. We have not been fortunate enough to realize it despite our best attempts.

When there will be elections shortly, we will find out if we have come out of the shell that has prevented us from seeing 'beyond our nose' and may be have a more responsive trajectory. This country certainly deserves a better future. Our children should not inherit the worst of our psyche, prisoner of the past.