Ethiopia: 'Ethiopia Stays Polio Free' Campaign

As the world commemorates World Polio Day, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and ROTARY, reaffirm their commitment to continue working with the Government of Ethiopia to ensure that Ethiopia stays polio free, to maintain the success achieved in certification of the WHO African Region as free of wild poliovirus, according to World Health Organization.

On 25 August 2020, the independent Africa Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication officially declared that the WHO African Region that constitutes 47 member states is free of wild poliovirus.

Prior to 1996 when the "Kick Polio Out of Africa!" campaign commenced, wild poliovirus used to paralyze about 75,000 children annually in the African continent. However, it has been four years since Africa reported a poliomyelitis case caused by wild poliovirus. This is a historic milestone for Africa.

In Ethiopia, the last indigenous wild poliovirus case was reported in 2001. However, imported WPV cases were detected along the years, with the last case detected on 5 January 2014. Years of aggressive surveillance and response through reactive and preventive mass immunization campaigns, including in hard-to-reach areas, together with cross-border collaboration ensured that no cases were recorded after 2014.

This achievement was gained through the leadership of the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health, commitment of frontline workers and generous support of polio partners such as WHO, UNICEF, ROTARY, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID, CCRDA/CORE Group and other immunizations partners.

As these organizations commemorate World Polio Day 2020, we acknowledge that global eradication of wild poliovirus hasn't yet been achieved and hence the risk of importation and an ensuing outbreak remains a challenge. The aforesaid organizations therefore underscore the need to remain vigilant, and to strengthen routine immunization and disease surveillance in order to ensure Ethiopia and neighboring countries remain polio-free until the day that the organizations can come as one global community to celebrate eradication of the virus from the face of the Earth.

The theme for this year's World Polio Day in Ethiopia is "Take Action, Eradicate the Disease Forever!" To achieve this ambitious goal, the organizations need to ensure that every child in under-immunized communities is vaccinated, aiming to leave not a single child behind and strengthen disease surveillance for early detection and response.

While the organizations celebrate Ethiopia's wild-poliovirus-free status and the Africa Region's certification as wild poliovirus free, we remain committed to continuing our joint polio eradication efforts in order to sustain this incredible achievement. And the organizations call on the Government of Ethiopia and our immunization partners to renew their commitment until polio is eradicated worldwide.

World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, regarding, World Polio Day 2020, said that World Polio Day is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible milestone achieved this year, of kicking wild poliovirus out of Africa. This is a reminder that vaccines work, and that we can realize tremendous goals when governments, health workers, communities and partners rally together.

Adding he noted that the people who worked tirelessly to achieve a wild-polio-free Africa, and the innovations like geographic information systems technologies used in fighting this disease, are now engaged in the response to COVID-19 and other health priorities. And there is still work to do on polio. Sixteen African countries have faced outbreaks this year, of a rare form of the disease that affects children who have not been protected by vaccination. It is known as circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus.

As to him, where high-quality vaccination campaigns were conducted, some outbreaks were successfully stopped in early 2020. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in communities, vaccination campaigns were paused in March, but the leaders of the concerned countries recognized that we can't wait for the COVID-19 emergency to end in order to finish the fight against polio.

He went on to say that in collaboration with partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, campaigning resumed in July with safety precautions in place for vaccinators and communities. So far, 35 million children have been vaccinated across 13 African countries.

He indicated as "This is really encouraging. It shows what we can achieve when we work together with determination and innovation. Looking ahead in the fight against polio, an improved vaccine, known as novel oral polio vaccine type 2, or nOPV2, will soon be rolled out, and strong surveillance systems remain vitally important to detect any polio cases. In closing, on this very special World Polio Day, I once again congratulate and thank the Governments, communities, frontline health workers and polio survivors, who drove wild polio out of Africa."