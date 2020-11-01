Algeria: Referendum On Constitution - "A Day for Future of New Algeria"

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad underlined Sunday, in Algiers, that the referendum on the Constitution amendment is "a day for the future of new Algeria."

This day is a "day for the future of the new Algeria that we all hope for our children and grand-children. Today, the voice is that of the people and citizens and everyone is free to choose the way he hopes for his country," Djerad said after accomplishing his electoral duty.

This day, which coincides with the 1st November, date of the outbreak of the national liberation war, "represents, for the Algerian people the glorious history that of martyrs and mujahedeen, and which enabled our ancestors to free the country."