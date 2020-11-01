Algeria: Referendum On Constitution - Crucial Milestone for New Algeria, Says Goudjil

Algiers — Interim President of the Council of the Nation Salah Goudjil said Sunday that the referendum on the Constitution amendment constitutes a "crucial milestone likely to operate a genuine takeoff for the building of a new Algeria."

After accomplishing his electoral duty in Algiers, Goudjil said that "Algeria today is engaged in a battle" and that "November is a crucial stage in a view to building a new Republic," stressing the importance of the referendum on the Constitution amendment he dubbed "important in Algeria's history."

On this occasion, the interim President of the Council of Nation wished "a speedy recovery to the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune so that he returns to accomplish his noble missions."

Tags :