Algeria: Constitutional Referendum - Giving Floor Back to People, Popular Hirak's Claim

The referendum on the Constitutional amendment allows the people "to choose and take a decision on the founding act for the management of their affairs," said Chenine in a statement to the press, after having accomplished his electoral duty at Pasteur school, in Algiers, pointing out that "the objective is to give the floor back to the people, one of the claims of the blessed popular Hirak."

"The Algerian people are fully aware of the stakes and challenges that the country is experiencing," he added.

While broaching the 1st November, date of the outbreak of the glorious liberation war, Chenine said that it is a "great day," while paying a tribute to the memory of the revolution's martyrs.