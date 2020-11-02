Nigeria: Mysterious Sickness Claims 15 Lives in Delta

Asaba — Ute-Okpu and Idumuesah communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State have raised alarm over the outbreak of a ravaging mysterious sickness resulting in no fewer than 15 deaths so far.

But the Delta State Government said there is no cause for alarm as it's health authorities have despatched epidemiologists into the communities to diagnose and arrest the health hazard.

Expressing concern over the mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities, the State's health authorities assured residents that government would do everything possible to curb the disease.

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye gave the assurance on Sunday when he led a team of public health officials to Ute Okpu in Ika North-East Local Government Area with a mission to unravel the mysterious disease.

According to the Commissioner, "Delta State Government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East Local Government Area of the State which prompted the Governor, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effect containment measures".

Dr. Ononye, while informing HRM, the Obi of Ute Okpu, of the Governor's directive to upgrade the Comprehensive Health Centre in Ute -Okpu to a full-fledged Hospital called on members of the community and residents of the State to observe good hygiene as the dry season approaches by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings, eliminate rats in their houses and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines especially handwashing with soap and running water.

On his part, Dr. Richard Ikwuogu, the State Epidemiologist said his office sent officers to the community immediately the information got to the Ministry of Health, stating that the active case search that commenced the previous day continues.

He added that his team has visited the families of the affected persons in the community and also the case in the hospital in Umunede where their samples were collected.

Dr. Ikwogu said though there is suspicion of viral hemorrhagic fever, or even drug intoxication, but the outcome of the test on collected samples will give clear information on the disease and that will determine the next line of action.

HRM Obi Solomon Chukwuka I, Obi of Ute Okpu while welcoming the Health Commissioner and his team to his palace, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving the directive for the health centre in his domain to be upgraded.